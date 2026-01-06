2026 New Horizons Chamber Annual Dinner & Awards Gala

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About this event
Individual ticket to New Horizons Annual Dinner & Awards Gala. Meal will be Prime Rib, Salad, Potato, Vegetable, Dinner Roll & Dessert.
Sponsorship Table includes reserved seating, event sponsorship recognition and meal for 6 people. Meal will be Prime Rib, Salad, Potato, Vegetable, Dinner Roll & Dessert.
Make your night extra special while supporting the Chamber! Pre-purchase a bottle of champagne that will be waiting at your table when you arrive to enjoy during the Gala.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!