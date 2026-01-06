New Horizons Chamber, INC

Hosted by

New Horizons Chamber, INC

About this event

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2026 New Horizons Chamber Annual Dinner & Awards Gala

2074 Panora Ave

New Hampton, IA 50659, USA

Individual Gala Ticket
$45

Individual ticket to New Horizons Annual Dinner & Awards Gala. Meal will be Prime Rib, Salad, Potato, Vegetable, Dinner Roll & Dessert.

Sponsorship Table for 6 People
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Sponsorship Table includes reserved seating, event sponsorship recognition and meal for 6 people. Meal will be Prime Rib, Salad, Potato, Vegetable, Dinner Roll & Dessert.

**ADD ON** Bottle of Champagne
$20

Make your night extra special while supporting the Chamber! Pre-purchase a bottle of champagne that will be waiting at your table when you arrive to enjoy during the Gala.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!