2026 New Teacher Appreciation Luncheon

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About this event
Four reservations to the event, business logo on program cover, option for one information booth
Two reservations to the event, business logo inside of the program, option for one information booth
This donation will go toward purchasing each of our new teachers a $50 gift card for classroom expenses
This donation will go toward purchasing each of our new teachers a $100 gift card for classroom expenses
Includes one reserved ticket to the event
Includes one reserved tickets to the event
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