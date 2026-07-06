A white background frames a red and blue graphic celebrating a "New Teacher Appreciation Luncheon," with an apple outline on the left and a cup of pencils on books on the right.
Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce

About this event

2026 New Teacher Appreciation Luncheon

2500 S 13th Ave E

Newton, IA 50208, USA

Golden Apple
$500

Four reservations to the event, business logo on program cover, option for one information booth

Friend of Education
$250

Two reservations to the event, business logo inside of the program, option for one information booth

Adopt-a-Teacher
$50

This donation will go toward purchasing each of our new teachers a $50 gift card for classroom expenses

Adopt-a-Teacher
$100

This donation will go toward purchasing each of our new teachers a $100 gift card for classroom expenses

Chamber Member Reservation
$50

Includes one reserved ticket to the event

Non-Chamber Member Reservation
$60

Includes one reserved tickets to the event

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