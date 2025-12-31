2026 New Year Event - 2025 Successes and 2026 Planning

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
As a spouse of an active member, enjoy all activities
Enjoy full access at this meeting and receive a $15.00 credit if you renew your membership at this meeting.
Come and enjoy the banquette and learn about the FBIDCAAA
For our life members, there is no charge for this event. Membership Status is verified.
This is for a member that is no longer active in the FBIDCAAA. This pays your 2026 membership dues ($65), activates your membership and provides 1 ticket to this event at the active member rate ($10.00)
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