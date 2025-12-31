FBI Detroit Citizens Academy Alumni Association

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FBI Detroit Citizens Academy Alumni Association

About this event

2026 New Year Event - 2025 Successes and 2026 Planning

7258 Chase Rd

Dearborn, MI 48126, USA

Active FBIDCAAA Member
$10

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Active Member Spouse
$30

As a spouse of an active member, enjoy all activities

Inactive FBIDCAAA members
$35

Enjoy full access at this meeting and receive a $15.00 credit if you renew your membership at this meeting.

General Public
$40

Come and enjoy the banquette and learn about the FBIDCAAA

Lifetime Member of the FBIDCAAA
Free

For our life members, there is no charge for this event. Membership Status is verified.

Membership Renewal and discount event ticket
$75

This is for a member that is no longer active in the FBIDCAAA. This pays your 2026 membership dues ($65), activates your membership and provides 1 ticket to this event at the active member rate ($10.00)

Add a donation for FBI Detroit Citizens Academy Alumni Association

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