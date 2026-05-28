2026 Newport Football Touchdown Club Store

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Heavy Blend Black Hooded Sweatshirt with Front pocket.
Sizes S, M, L, XL, 2X, 3X
Heavy Blend Red Hooded Sweatshirt with Front pocket.
Sizes S, M, L, XL, 2X, 3X
Heavy Blend Heather Grey Hooded Sweatshirt with Front pocket.
Sizes S, M, L, XL, 2X, 3X
Heavy Blend Red - 100% cotton T-shirt
Sizes S, M, L, XL, 2X, 3X
Heavy Blend Black - 100% cotton T-shirt
Sizes S, M, L, XL, 2X, 3X
Heavy Blend Heather Grey - 100% cotton T-shirt
Sizes S, M, L, XL, 2X, 3X
Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt with Front pocket. White with Red Imprint Sizes L, XL, 2X
Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt with Front pocket. Red hoodie / Gold Imprint Sizes S, M, L, XL, 2X
Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt with Front pocket. Black hoodie / Gold Imprint Sizes S, M, L, XL
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