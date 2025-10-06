Crosspointe Church

Hosted by

Crosspointe Church

About this event

2026 Next Gen Winter Retreat

24657 County Rd 448

Van, TX 75790, USA

Student Registration
$200

For students grades 7-12. (At checkout, the platform we are using, Zeffy, will automatically add an adjustable tip to your total. You can select 'Other' to adjust the tip amount or choose no tip at all. Please note, the tip goes entirely to Zeffy and is separate from any donation. Since Zeffy relies on tips to operate, they are greatly appreciated!)

Crewneck Sweatshirt
$35

(At checkout, the platform we are using, Zeffy, will automatically add an adjustable tip to your total. You can select 'Other' to adjust the tip amount or choose no tip at all. Please note, the tip goes entirely to Zeffy and is separate from any donation. Since Zeffy relies on tips to operate, they are greatly appreciated!)

Leader Registration
$170

For leaders to sign up only.

(At checkout, the platform we are using, Zeffy, will automatically add an adjustable tip to your total. You can select 'Other' to adjust the tip amount or choose no tip at all. Please note, the tip goes entirely to Zeffy and is separate from any donation. Since Zeffy relies on tips to operate, they are greatly appreciated!)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!