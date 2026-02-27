2026 NFB Academie Spring Dance - Mad Hatter's Ball

About this event
Only Current NFB Academie Students are allowed to attend. You will be able to pay on this website. If you would like to pay cash or check, please select the other ticket type. NOTE: A Zeffy tip is NOT REQUIRED. It may default to add one, so be sure to check and remove.
Only Current NFB Academie Students are allowed to attend. If you would like to pay online by credit card, please select the other ticket type. Please submit your payment of $10 per ticket to your student's teacher or the front office in an envelope with the student's name and note that it is for the Spring Dance. NOTE: A Zeffy tip is NOT REQUIRED. It may default to add one, so be sure to check and remove.
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