Northwest Florida Ballet Inc

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Northwest Florida Ballet Inc

About this event

2026 NFB Academie Spring Dance - Mad Hatter's Ball

310 Perry Ave SE

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548, USA

Student Ticket - Credit Card Payment
$10

Only Current NFB Academie Students are allowed to attend. You will be able to pay on this website. If you would like to pay cash or check, please select the other ticket type. NOTE: A Zeffy tip is NOT REQUIRED. It may default to add one, so be sure to check and remove.

Student Ticket - Cash/Check Payment
Free

Only Current NFB Academie Students are allowed to attend. If you would like to pay online by credit card, please select the other ticket type. Please submit your payment of $10 per ticket to your student's teacher or the front office in an envelope with the student's name and note that it is for the Spring Dance. NOTE: A Zeffy tip is NOT REQUIRED. It may default to add one, so be sure to check and remove.

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