2026 NFB Madly Tea-riffic Teacher & Staff Appreciation Week

About this event
Help support fresh flowers and blooms for teachers and staff on Wednesday.
Help purchase a teacup for our teachers and staff for Monday.
Help purchase a gift card for teachers and staff for Friday.
Help purchase handheld mirrors for teachers and staff for Tuesday.
Help purchase breakfast for teachers and staff on Monday.
Help purchase lunch for teachers and staff on Thursday.
We are looking for gift items, gift cards/certificates, or gift baskets! Please message [email protected] by Friday, May 1 if you have items you would like to donate, OR donate any amount towards this effort for Monday's drawing.
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