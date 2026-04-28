Northwest Florida Ballet Inc

Hosted by

Northwest Florida Ballet Inc

About this event

2026 NFB Madly Tea-riffic Teacher & Staff Appreciation Week

Painted Rose Sponsor
$5

Help support fresh flowers and blooms for teachers and staff on Wednesday.

Tea Cup Sponsor
$10

Help purchase a teacup for our teachers and staff for Monday.

Rabbit Hole Sponsor
$15

Help purchase a gift card for teachers and staff for Friday.

Looking Glass Sponsor
$20

Help purchase handheld mirrors for teachers and staff for Tuesday.

Tea Party Sponsor
$25

Help purchase breakfast for teachers and staff on Monday.

Unbirthday Sponsor
$30

Help purchase lunch for teachers and staff on Thursday.

Curiouser Sponsor
Pay what you can

We are looking for gift items, gift cards/certificates, or gift baskets! Please message [email protected] by Friday, May 1 if you have items you would like to donate, OR donate any amount towards this effort for Monday's drawing.

Add a donation for Northwest Florida Ballet Inc

$

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