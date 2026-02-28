2026 NFF Honors Brunch Registration for Honorees

About this event
Each honoree is entitled to one complimentary ticket.
Students are considered college-age or younger
This is for the honoree's group ONLY. Secure a table of 8. Choose this option to take advantage of the offer for six paid tickets and two complimentary tickets.
Be sure to select the honoree ticket type above for the first ticket, and then use this option for the other 7 tickets.
Secure a table of 8. Choose this option to take advantage of the offer for seven paid tickets and one additional complimentary ticket.
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