Joe Tiller Chapter of Northwest Indiana, National Football Foundation

Hosted by

Joe Tiller Chapter of Northwest Indiana, National Football Foundation

About this event

2026 NFF Honors Brunch Registration for Honorees

101 Grant St

West Lafayette, IN 47906, USA

Honoree
Free

Each honoree is entitled to one complimentary ticket.

Honoree Family & Friends (Adults)
$60
Students
$45

Students are considered college-age or younger

Honoree Table
$360
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

This is for the honoree's group ONLY. Secure a table of 8. Choose this option to take advantage of the offer for six paid tickets and two complimentary tickets.


Be sure to select the honoree ticket type above for the first ticket, and then use this option for the other 7 tickets.

Additional Table
$420
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Secure a table of 8. Choose this option to take advantage of the offer for seven paid tickets and one additional complimentary ticket.

Add a donation for Joe Tiller Chapter of Northwest Indiana, National Football Foundation

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