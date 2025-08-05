National Federation Of State Poetry Societies Inc

Hosted by

National Federation Of State Poetry Societies Inc

About this event

2026 NFSPS BlackBerry Peach SLAM Registration

10100 College Boulevard

Overland Park, Kansas, 66210-1462

2026 BlackBerry Peach SLAM Registration
$185

Please note that this registration does not cover hotel accommodations or meals.

BBP SLAM WAITLIST
$1

Should a slot open, we will go down the waitlist in order of sign-up and contact by email until the berth is filled and paid in full. $1 will be subtracted from the registration fee of $200 if a berth becomes available. No refunds.

All Meal Package
$351

This ticket allows the purchaser to all scheduled convention meals.

Only Lunch Package
$125

If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.

Only Dinner Option
$226

If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.

Wednesday Dinner
$30

If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.

Thursday Lunch
$30

If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.

Thursday Dinner
$47

If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.

Friday Lunch
$30

If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.

Friday Dinner
$47

If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.

Saturday Lunch
$35

If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.

Saturday Dinner
$47

If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.

Sunday Lunch
$30

If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.

Sunday Dinner Gala
$55

If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.

Add a donation for National Federation Of State Poetry Societies Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!