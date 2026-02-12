2026 NFSPS Convention Registration (Stevens, CUP, Speakers)

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About this event
Overland Park, Kansas, 66210-1462
Please note that this registration does not cover hotel accommodations or meals.
Please note that this registration is for Zoom attendees and links will arrive via email right before convention starts.
This ticket allows the purchaser to all scheduled convention meals.
If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option. This allows the purchaser only lunches.
If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option. This allows the purchaser only Dinners.
If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.
If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.
If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.
If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.
If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.
If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.
If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.
If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.
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