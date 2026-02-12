National Federation Of State Poetry Societies Inc

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National Federation Of State Poetry Societies Inc

About this event

2026 NFSPS Convention Registration (Stevens, CUP, Speakers)

10100 College Boulevard

Overland Park, Kansas, 66210-1462

2026 In Person Registration 65th Annual Convention
$125

Please note that this registration does not cover hotel accommodations or meals.

2026 Zoom Registration 65th Annual Convention (Copy)
$125

Please note that this registration is for Zoom attendees and links will arrive via email right before convention starts.

All Meal Package
$325

This ticket allows the purchaser to all scheduled convention meals.

Only Lunch Package
$130

If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option. This allows the purchaser only lunches.

Only Dinner Option
$200

If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option. This allows the purchaser only Dinners.

Thursday Lunch
$32

If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.

Thursday Dinner
$45

If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.

Friday Lunch
$32

If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.

Friday Dinner
$45

If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.

Saturday Lunch
$32

If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.

Saturday Dinner
$45

If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.

Sunday Lunch
$32

If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.

Sunday Dinner Gala
$62

If you have purchased the all meal package, do not select this option.

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