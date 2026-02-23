National Guard Association Of Arizona & Enlisted Association National Guard of Arizona

Hosted by

National Guard Association Of Arizona & Enlisted Association National Guard of Arizona

About this event

2026 NGAAZ & EANGA Golf Tournament at the Arizona Grand Resort

8000 S

Arizona Grand Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85044, USA

NGAAZ/EANGA Members
$150
Available until May 5

Includes green fees, golf cart, swag bags, and lunch immediately following golf!

Non-Members
$185
Available until May 5

Includes green fees, golf cart, swag bags, and lunch immediately following golf!

ALL Tickets after May 5th (Member/Non-Member)
$185

Includes green fees, golf cart, swag bags, and lunch immediately following golf!

Hole Sponsorship
$500

One complimentary golf green fee - Includes Awards Luncheon and Opening Reception Friday Evening


2'x3' sign w/company logo posted at a golf hole. This includes

having a company representative at the hole with giveaways

or a display

Add a donation for National Guard Association Of Arizona & Enlisted Association National Guard of Arizona

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!