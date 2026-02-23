2026 NGAAZ & EANGA Golf Tournament at the Arizona Grand Resort

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About this event
Includes green fees, golf cart, swag bags, and lunch immediately following golf!
Includes green fees, golf cart, swag bags, and lunch immediately following golf!
Includes green fees, golf cart, swag bags, and lunch immediately following golf!
One complimentary golf green fee - Includes Awards Luncheon and Opening Reception Friday Evening
2'x3' sign w/company logo posted at a golf hole. This includes
having a company representative at the hole with giveaways
or a display
$
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