2026 NHS HIGH SCHOOL SUMMER CAMP REGISTRATION

Items to bring to camp are: Equipment Bag (for gear) Water Bottle Shin guards Tennis shoes Soccer shoes (molded cleats and flats for turf) Sunscreen Lip Balm Eyeglasses/Contact lenses/solution, if needed. Please clearly label all items with the camper’s full name! Arrangements can be made with our Health Professionals to store medications that require refrigeration. Ice is available to campers for medical purposes only during training hours. Campers should break in new shoes prior to attending camp to avoid getting blisters and discomfort during the week of camp. Lost and Found: The camp will not assume responsibility for lost or stolen items. Campers should clearly label all their belongings.

Items to bring to camp are: Equipment Bag (for gear) Water Bottle Shin guards Tennis shoes Soccer shoes (molded cleats and flats for turf) Sunscreen Lip Balm Eyeglasses/Contact lenses/solution, if needed. Please clearly label all items with the camper’s full name! Arrangements can be made with our Health Professionals to store medications that require refrigeration. Ice is available to campers for medical purposes only during training hours. Campers should break in new shoes prior to attending camp to avoid getting blisters and discomfort during the week of camp. Lost and Found: The camp will not assume responsibility for lost or stolen items. Campers should clearly label all their belongings.

More details...