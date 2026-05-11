2026 NHS Pom Mini Clinic - Oct 16 (draft)

Includes clinic participation, t-shirt, snack and performance at the Norman High football game. Sign ups after September 26 cannot be guaranteed a tshirt. Zeffy will suggest a percentage to help keep their platform free for our use, you can change the percentage to any percent, including 0.

Includes clinic participation, t-shirt, snack and performance at the Norman High football game. Sign ups after September 26 cannot be guaranteed a tshirt. Zeffy will suggest a percentage to help keep their platform free for our use, you can change the percentage to any percent, including 0.

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