2026 NICA Western Regionals Vendor Expo

The NICA Western Regional Championship Event will take place November 14-15, 2026

in St. George, Utah.

Vendors and expo participants may load in Friday, November 13th 8am- 5pm. A limited early load-in window will also be available on the morning of Saturday, November 14, for those arriving that day.

The expo will be open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, and from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM on Sunday. Vendors may begin breaking down after the final race concludes on Sunday.

Items will be secure overnight as staff will be onsite. For questions or additional information, please contact Event Director Jason Munns [email protected]



