Virginia Interscholastic Cycling League

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Virginia Interscholastic Cycling League

About this event

2026 NICA Eastern Regional Vendor Expo

1000 Samuel Miller Loop

Charlottesville, VA 22903, USA

EXHIBITOR 10x10 booth space
$750

The NICA Eastern Regional Championship Event will take place October 24-25, 2026
at Miller School in Charlottesville, VA.


Vendors and expo participants may load in Friday, October 23rd 8am- 5pm. A limited early load-in window will also be available on the morning of Saturday, October 24th, for those arriving that day.


The expo will be open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, and from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM on Sunday. Vendors may begin breaking down after the final race concludes on Sunday.


Items will be secure overnight as staff will be onsite. For questions or additional information, please contact Event Director Peter Hufnagle at [email protected].

EXHIBITOR 10 x 10 booth Space with vehicle
$1,000

The NICA Eastern Regional Championship Event will take place October 24-25, 2026
at Miller School in Charlottesville, VA.


Vendors and expo participants may load in Friday, October 23rd 8am- 5pm. A limited early load-in window will also be available on the morning of Saturday, October 24th, for those arriving that day.


The expo will be open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, and from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM on Sunday. Vendors may begin breaking down after the final race concludes on Sunday.


Items will be secure overnight as staff will be onsite. For questions or additional information, please contact Event Director Peter Hufnagle at [email protected].

Exhibitor 20x10 booth space
$1,250

The NICA Eastern Regional Championship Event will take place October 24-25, 2026
at Miller School in Charlottesville, VA.


Vendors and expo participants may load in Friday, October 23rd 8am- 5pm. A limited early load-in window will also be available on the morning of Saturday, October 24th, for those arriving that day.


The expo will be open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, and from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM on Sunday. Vendors may begin breaking down after the final race concludes on Sunday.


Items will be secure overnight as staff will be onsite. For questions or additional information, please contact Event Director Peter Hufnagle at [email protected].

EXHIBITOR 20x20 booth space
$1,500

The NICA Eastern Regional Championship Event will take place October 24-25, 2026
at Miller School in Charlottesville, VA.


Vendors and expo participants may load in Friday, October 23rd 8am- 5pm. A limited early load-in window will also be available on the morning of Saturday, October 24th, for those arriving that day.


The expo will be open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, and from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM on Sunday. Vendors may begin breaking down after the final race concludes on Sunday.


Items will be secure overnight as staff will be onsite. For questions or additional information, please contact Event Director Peter Hufnagle at [email protected].

Exhibitor 10x10 Non-Profit/Academia
$250

The NICA Eastern Regional Championship Event will take place October 24-25, 2026
at Miller School in Charlottesville, VA.


Vendors and expo participants may load in Friday, October 23rd 8am- 5pm. A limited early load-in window will also be available on the morning of Saturday, October 24th, for those arriving that day.


The expo will be open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, and from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM on Sunday. Vendors may begin breaking down after the final race concludes on Sunday.


Items will be secure overnight as staff will be onsite. For questions or additional information, please contact Event Director Peter Hufnagle at [email protected].

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