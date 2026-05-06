2026 NICA Eastern Regional Sponsorship

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About this event
The NICA Central Regional Championship Event will take place October 24-25, 2026
at Miller School in Charlottesville, VA.
Vendors and expo participants may load in Friday, October 23rd 8am- 5pm. A limited early load-in window will also be available on the morning of Saturday, October 24th, for those arriving that day.
The expo will be open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, and from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM on Sunday. Vendors may begin breaking down after the final race concludes on Sunday.
Items will be secure overnight as staff will be onsite. For questions or additional information, please contact Event Director Peter Hufnagle [email protected].
BRONZE Sponsors receive: Logo on the website landing page, 1/4 page ad space in the event flyer, email inclusions, an opportunity to host an activation and a 10x20 exhibitor space.
The NICA Central Regional Championship Event will take place October 24-25, 2026
at Miller School in Charlottesville, VA.
Vendors and expo participants may load in Friday, October 23rd 8am- 5pm. A limited early load-in window will also be available on the morning of Saturday, October 24th, for those arriving that day.
The expo will be open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, and from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM on Sunday. Vendors may begin breaking down after the final race concludes on Sunday.
Items will be secure overnight as staff will be onsite. For questions or additional information, please contact Event Director Peter Hufnagle [email protected].
SILVER Sponsors receive: Logo on the website landing page, event tee shirts, half page ad space in the event flyer, 2 social media mentions, email inclusions, and an opportunity to host an activation and a 20x20 exhibitor space.
The NICA Central Regional Championship Event will take place October 24-25, 2026
at Miller School in Charlottesville, VA.
Vendors and expo participants may load in Friday, October 23rd 8am- 5pm. A limited early load-in window will also be available on the morning of Saturday, October 24th, for those arriving that day.
The expo will be open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, and from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM on Sunday. Vendors may begin breaking down after the final race concludes on Sunday.
Items will be secure overnight as staff will be onsite. For questions or additional information, please contact Event Director Peter Hufnagle [email protected].
GOLD Sponsors receive: Logo on start finish gantries, the website landing page, event tee shirts, full page ad space in the event flyer, 4 social media mentions, email inclusions, and an opportunity to host an activation, opportunity to host a "zone" at the event and a 40x20 exhibitor space
The NICA Central Regional Championship Event will take place October 24-25, 2026
at Miller School in Charlottesville, VA.
Vendors and expo participants may load in Friday, October 23rd 8am- 5pm. A limited early load-in window will also be available on the morning of Saturday, October 24th, for those arriving that day.
The expo will be open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, and from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM on Sunday. Vendors may begin breaking down after the final race concludes on Sunday.
Items will be secure overnight as staff will be onsite. For questions or additional information, please contact Event Director Peter Hufnagle [email protected].
PLATINUM Sponsors receive: Logo on champions jersey, athlete race plates, podium backdrop, start finish gantries, the website landing page, event tee shirts, title and full page ad space in the event flyer, 8 social media mentions, email inclusions, and an opportunity to host an activation, opportunity to host a "zone" at the event and a 60x40 exhibitor space.
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