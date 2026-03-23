2026 NICA Western Regional Sponsorship

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About this event
The NICA Western Regional Championship Event will take place November 14-15, 2026
at St George UT
Vendors and expo participants may load in Friday, November 13th 8am- 5pm. A limited early load-in window will also be available on the morning of Saturday, November 14, for those arriving that day.
The expo will be open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, and from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM on Sunday. Vendors may begin breaking down after the final race concludes on Sunday.
Items will be secure overnight as staff will be onsite. For questions or additional information, please contact Event Director Jason Munns [email protected]
Supporter Sponsors receive: Logo on the website landing page, half page ad space in the event flyer, 4 social media mentions, email inclusions, and an opportunity to host an activation and a 20x10 exhibitor space.
The NICA Western Regional Championship Event will take place November 14-15, 2026
at St George UT
Vendors and expo participants may load in Friday, November 13th 8am- 5pm. A limited early load-in window will also be available on the morning of Saturday, November 14, for those arriving that day.
The expo will be open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, and from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM on Sunday. Vendors may begin breaking down after the final race concludes on Sunday.
Items will be secure overnight as staff will be onsite. For questions or additional information, please contact Event Director Jason Munns [email protected]
Event Sponsors receive: Logo on the website landing page, event tee shirts, half page ad space in the event flyer, 4 social media mentions, email inclusions, and an opportunity to host an activation and a 20x20 exhibitor space.
The NICA Westen Regional Championship Event will take place November 14-15, 2026
at St. George, UT.
Vendors and expo participants may load in Friday, November 13th 8am- 5pm. A limited early load-in window will also be available on the morning of Saturday, November 14, for those arriving that day.
The expo will be open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, and from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM on Sunday. Vendors may begin breaking down after the final race concludes on Sunday.
Items will be secure overnight as staff will be onsite. For questions or additional information, please contact Event Director Jason Munns [email protected]
PREMIER Sponsors receive: Logo on start finish gantries, the website landing page, event tee shirts, full page ad space in the event flyer, 6 social media mentions, email inclusions, and an opportunity to host an activation, opportunity to host a "zone" at the event and a 40x20 exhibitor space
The NICA Western Regional Championship Event will take place November 7-8, 2026
at St. George UT.
Vendors and expo participants may load in Friday, November 13th 8am- 5pm. A limited early load-in window will also be available on the morning of Saturday, November 14, for those arriving that day.
The expo will be open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, and from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM on Sunday. Vendors may begin breaking down after the final race concludes on Sunday.
Items will be secure overnight as staff will be onsite. For questions or additional information, please contact Event Director Jason Munns [email protected]
TITLE Sponsors receive: Logo on champions jersey, athlete race plates, podium backdrop, start finish gantries, the website landing page, event tee shirts, title and full page ad space in the event flyer, 8 social media mentions, email inclusions, and an opportunity to host an activation, opportunity to host a "zone" at the event and a 60x40 exhibitor space
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