2026 NICA Western Regional Sponsorship

The NICA Western Regional Championship Event will take place November 14-15, 2026

at St George UT

Vendors and expo participants may load in Friday, November 13th 8am- 5pm. A limited early load-in window will also be available on the morning of Saturday, November 14, for those arriving that day.

The expo will be open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, and from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM on Sunday. Vendors may begin breaking down after the final race concludes on Sunday.

Items will be secure overnight as staff will be onsite. For questions or additional information, please contact Event Director Jason Munns [email protected]

Supporter Sponsors receive: Logo on the website landing page, half page ad space in the event flyer, 4 social media mentions, email inclusions, and an opportunity to host an activation and a 20x10 exhibitor space.