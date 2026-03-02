Orchardview Stables

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Orchardview Stables

About this event

2026 Night at the Races- Benefits Veterans and First Responders

Mars VFW Post 7505 Club

331 Mars Valencia Rd, Mars, PA 16046

Ticket + Name A Horse
$40

Includes Admission, Dinner & Name a Horse

***Zeffy adds an optional fee during checkout, please know this is optional and not added by OVS nor does OVS have to pay this.

Name a Horse Only
$10

$10 to Name a Horse;
Winning horse pays out $25 for each race.

***Zeffy adds an optional fee during checkout, please know this is optional and not added by OVS nor does OVS have to pay this.

Race Sponsorship + Admission for 2 + Name 2 Horses
$180

Your Name/Logo will be listed as the Race Sponsor at the tables and announced at the start of the race. This includes admission for 2 people and naming of 2 horses. There may be more than 1 sponsor per race.

***Zeffy adds an optional fee during checkout, please know this is optional and not added by OVS nor does OVS have to pay this.

Race Sponsorship Only
$100

Your Name/Logo will be listed as the Race Sponsor at the tables, and announced at the start of the race. There may be more than 1 sponsor per race.

***Zeffy adds an optional fee during checkout, please know this is optional and not added by OVS nor does OVS have to pay this.

Raffle Basket Donation
Free

Please write a description of the basket or item you are donating so we can ensure we don't have any duplicates. Donated baskets and items should have a value of $100 or more. If you would like a donation receipt for a basket or item, please email an itemized list of the items in the basket and their values to [email protected]. Baskets and/or items will need to be brought to the Mars VFW by 5pm on May 15, ready for the raffle.

Add a donation for Orchardview Stables

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