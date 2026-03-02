2026 Night at the Races- Benefits Veterans and First Responders

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About this event
Includes Admission, Dinner & Name a Horse
***Zeffy adds an optional fee during checkout, please know this is optional and not added by OVS nor does OVS have to pay this.
$10 to Name a Horse;
Winning horse pays out $25 for each race.
***Zeffy adds an optional fee during checkout, please know this is optional and not added by OVS nor does OVS have to pay this.
Your Name/Logo will be listed as the Race Sponsor at the tables and announced at the start of the race. This includes admission for 2 people and naming of 2 horses. There may be more than 1 sponsor per race.
***Zeffy adds an optional fee during checkout, please know this is optional and not added by OVS nor does OVS have to pay this.
Your Name/Logo will be listed as the Race Sponsor at the tables, and announced at the start of the race. There may be more than 1 sponsor per race.
***Zeffy adds an optional fee during checkout, please know this is optional and not added by OVS nor does OVS have to pay this.
Please write a description of the basket or item you are donating so we can ensure we don't have any duplicates. Donated baskets and items should have a value of $100 or more. If you would like a donation receipt for a basket or item, please email an itemized list of the items in the basket and their values to [email protected]. Baskets and/or items will need to be brought to the Mars VFW by 5pm on May 15, ready for the raffle.
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