2026 Night at the Races- Benefits Veterans and First Responders

Please write a description of the basket or item you are donating so we can ensure we don't have any duplicates. Donated baskets and items should have a value of $100 or more. If you would like a donation receipt for a basket or item, please email an itemized list of the items in the basket and their values to [email protected]. Baskets and/or items will need to be brought to the Mars VFW by 5pm on May 15, ready for the raffle.