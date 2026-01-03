blue star mothers of america inc

blue star mothers of america inc

About this event

2026 Night at the Races "Kentucky Derby" Style!

255 W Allegheny Rd

Imperial, PA 15126, USA

General Admission
$40

includes food, beer, soft drinks and cash bar (no outside alcohol)

Buy a Table
$350

Seating for 10 includes food, beer, soft drinks and cash bar. (no outside alcohol)

Winners Circle
$500

Full page ad, signage at event and 10 admission tickets ($700 value)

Sponsor a Race
$200

Business card ad in the race program. Sponsors name will be announced at the beginning of the race.

Buy a Horse
$10

Owners and horse's name will be printed in the program and announced at the race. Win $50 if you horse wins the race!

Buy a Jockey
$10

Owner and jockey's name will be printed in the program and announced at the race. Win $50 if your jockey wins the race!

full page ad
$175

supply your own or we will design one for your review and approval. This ad will be in the race program.

1/2 page ad
$80

supply your own or we will design one for your review and approval. This ad will be in the race program.

1/4 page ad
$60

supply your own or we will design one for your review and approval. This ad will be in the race program.

business card ad
$30

supply your own or we will design one for your review and approval. This ad will be in the race program.

military shout out ad
$25

business card recognizing your military loved one

