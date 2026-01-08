2026 Night at the Races

Hosted by
About this event
Individual ticket includes dinner & 2 drink tickets.
Reserved seating for 8 guests, dinner, and 2 drink tickets per seat (max 8 seats). VIP table includes one horse ownership.
Event sponsorship includes a VIP table of 8, dinner,2 drink tickets per seat (max 8 seats), business advertisement on our website, and one horse ownership.
This ticket is for Race sponsorship only and includes advertising your business name for one race. An Admission ticket will need to be purchased separately.
Have fun selecting the name of your horse! This ticket only provides horse ownership, an Admission ticket will need to be purchased separately.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!