2026 Night at the Races

Event entry, chicken or vegetarian buffet dinner, beer, wine, pop.
Remember you can select the contribution amount to Zeffy when checking out, even $0.
Ten entry tickets and your own table, plus chicken or vegetarian dinner, beer, wine, pop.
All sponsorships will receive a receipt from the Cleveland GAA, a 501-3c organization.
Event Sponsor will be prominently featured in the event program and throughout the evening.
Send your advertisement or logo to [email protected].
Race Sponsor will be announced and a full page advertisement is included. Send your advertisement or logo to [email protected]
Horse Sponsors get to name their horse and the horse owner. Limit the horse name to two words. Add names to this form, or send names in before 04/19/2026 5:00PM to [email protected].
Full Page Sponsors - send your advertisement or logo to [email protected]
Half Page Sponsors - send your advertisement or logo to [email protected]
Quarter Page / Business Card Sponsors - send your advertisement or logo to [email protected]
