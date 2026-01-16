Cleveland Saint Pat's/Saint Jarlath's GF

Hosted by

Cleveland Saint Pat's/Saint Jarlath's GF

About this event

2026 Night at the Races

8559 Jennings Rd

Olmsted Township, OH 44138, USA

General admission
$35

Event entry, chicken or vegetarian buffet dinner, beer, wine, pop.

Remember you can select the contribution amount to Zeffy when checking out, even $0.

Table of 10
$350
Available until Apr 12
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ten entry tickets and your own table, plus chicken or vegetarian dinner, beer, wine, pop.


Remember you can select the contribution amount to Zeffy when checking out, even $0.

Event Sponsor
$400

All sponsorships will receive a receipt from the Cleveland GAA, a 501-3c organization.

Event Sponsor will be prominently featured in the event program and throughout the evening.


Send your advertisement or logo to [email protected].


Remember you can select the contribution amount to Zeffy when checking out, even $0.

Race Sponsor
$100

All sponsorships will receive a receipt from the Cleveland GAA, a 501-3c organization.

Race Sponsor will be announced and a full page advertisement is included. Send your advertisement or logo to [email protected]

Remember you can select the contribution amount to Zeffy when checking out, even $0.

Horse Sponsor
$15
Available until Apr 19

All sponsorships will receive a receipt from the Cleveland GAA, a 501-3c organization.

Horse Sponsors get to name their horse and the horse owner. Limit the horse name to two words. Add names to this form, or send names in before 04/19/2026 5:00PM to [email protected].

Remember you can select the contribution amount to Zeffy when checking out, even $0.

Full Page Advertisement
$100
Available until Apr 19

All sponsorships will receive a receipt from the Cleveland GAA, a 501-3c organization.

Full Page Sponsors - send your advertisement or logo to [email protected]

Remember you can select the contribution amount to Zeffy when checking out, even $0.

Half Page Advertisement
$50
Available until Apr 19

All sponsorships will receive a receipt from the Cleveland GAA, a 501-3c organization.

Half Page Sponsors - send your advertisement or logo to [email protected]

Remember you can select the contribution amount to Zeffy when checking out, even $0.

Quarter Page / Business Card Advertisement
$25
Available until Apr 19

All sponsorships will receive a receipt from the Cleveland GAA, a 501-3c organization.

Quarter Page / Business Card Sponsors - send your advertisement or logo to [email protected]

Remember you can select the contribution amount to Zeffy when checking out, even $0.

