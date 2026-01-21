Benjamin Benefit Foundation

Hosted by

Benjamin Benefit Foundation

About this event

2026 Night at the Races

SNPJ 106 255 W Allegheny Rd

Imperial, PA 15126, USA

Basket Raffle Tickets - 1 sheet
$20

(1) set of 25 tickets for our amazing basket raffle!

Basket Raffle Tickets - 3 sheets
$50

(3) sets of 25 tickets for our amazing basket raffle!

Champion's Circle
$2,500

The Champion's Circle Sponsorship is the most prestigious and exclusive opportunity available for Night at the Races. As the primary event sponsor, your company will be positioned at the forefront of all event promotions and activities, ensuring maximum visibility and impact throughout the evening. Only (1) available.


  • VIP Table for (8): Reserved priority seating for your guests at the event.
  • Logo Placement:  Beverage cups provided at the event
  • Full Page Ad: A full-page (5x8) ad in the event program booklet.
  • Website Recognition: Logo and a link to your business website will be featured on the BBF website.
  • Social Media : Your company name and social media accounts will be tagged in four (4) NATR social media mentions.
  • Promotional Materials: Your logo will be included on various event promotional materials.
  • Event Visibility: Your logo will be prominently displayed throughout the event.
  • Opening race sponsor: The first race of the evening will be yours complete with opportunity to have a 30-second announcement (via emcee or video) to the 250+ attendees, pending BBF approval.
  • Logo along side BBF on photo backdrop welcome area
  • Exclusive sponsor of the Heads & Tails game for VIPs
Victory Lane
$1,500

Your brand will enjoy significant visibility across multiple event channels, ensuring you stand out to attendees both before and during Night at the Races.


Only (2) sponsorships available at this level, so act fast to secure this exclusive opportunity!


  • VIP Table for (8): Reserved priority seating for your guests at the event.
  • Full Page Ad: A full-page (5x8) ad in the event program booklet.
  • Website Recognition: Logo and a link to your business website will be featured on the BBF website.
  • Social Media : Your company name and social media accounts will be tagged in three (3) NATR social media mentions.
  • Promotional Materials: Your logo will be included on various event promotional materials.
  • Event Visibility: Your logo will be prominently displayed throughout the event.
  • Acknowledgment: Your Sponsor status will be acknowledged and thanked throughout the evening.
  • Announcement Opportunity: Deliver a 30-second announcement (via emcee or video) to the 250+ attendees, pending BBF approval.
  • Envelope Game Sponsor: Logo to appear on all envelopes distributed to attendees
Triple Crown
$1,000

Your brand will enjoy significant visibility across multiple event channels, ensuring you stand out to attendees both before and during Night at the Races.


Only (2) sponsorships available at this level, so act fast to secure this exclusive opportunity!


  • (4) VIP Tickets*: Reserved priority seating for your guests at the event.
  • Ad: ½ (5x4.5) ad in the event program booklet.
  • Website Recognition: Logo and a link to your business website will be featured on the BBF website.
  • Social Media : Your company name and social media accounts will be tagged in two (2) NATR social media mentions.
  • Promotional Materials: Your logo will be included on various event promotional materials.
  • Event Visibility: Your logo will be prominently displayed throughout the event.
  • Acknowledgment: Your Sponsor status will be acknowledged and thanked throughout the evening.
  • Final Cut Finish:  Logo placed on deck(s) of card raffle sold at event.

*pending availability

Light Up for a Cause
$750

Guests are invited to relax, mingle, and enjoy a cigar experience during the event.


Cigar Bar presented by "[Sponsor Name]”

  • VIP Tickets: (2) Reserved priority seats for your guests at the event.
  • ½ (5x4.5) ad in the event program booklet.
  • Website Recognition: Logo & link to your business website will be featured on the BBF website.
  • Company name & social media accounts will be tagged in (1) NATR social media mentions.
  • Promotional Materials: Your logo will be included on various event promotional materials.
  • Event Visibility: Your logo will be prominently displayed throughout the event.
  • Acknowledgment: Your Sponsor status will be acknowledged throughout the evening.
  • Branded cigar labels for a minimum of 60 cigars
Stable
$150

Your logo will appear on shared sponsor signage displayed throughout the venue, recognizing your business as part of the team helping us race toward brighter days.

Derby Day Cork Pull
$300

Only (2) sponsorships available at this level, so act fast to secure this exclusive opportunity!

  • ½ (5x4.5) ad in the event program booklet.
  • Website Recognition: Logo & link to your business website will be featured on the BBF website.
  • Company name & social media accounts will be tagged in (1) NATR social media mentions.
  • Promotional Materials: Your logo will be included on various event promotional materials.
  • Event Visibility: Your logo will be prominently displayed throughout the event.
  • Acknowledgment: Your Sponsor status will be acknowledged throughout the evening.
  • Your company logo and name will be displayed at the cork pull table.
Rider’s club
$500

As the Betting Booth Sponsor, your brand will be intimately connected with one of the most fun and engaging aspects of the event. Let’s work together to make your sponsorship impactful and provide your brand with exposure, visibility, and recognition. Contact us today to learn more about this exciting opportunity!


VIP Tickets for (2)*: Reserved priority seating for your guests at the event.

  • Logo Placement: Logo displayed at the betting windows
  • Advertisement: 1/4 page ad in the event program booklet.
  • Website Recognition: Logo and a link to your business website will be featured on the BBF website.
  • Social Media : Your company name and social media accounts will be tagged in (1) NATR social media mentions.
  • Promotional Materials: Your logo will be included on various event promotional materials.
  • Event Visibility: Your logo will be prominently displayed throughout the event.
  • Acknowledgment: Your Sponsor status will be acknowledged and thanked throughout the evening.

*pending availability

Last Turtle Standing
$350

Guests purchase or receive a numbered turtle at the start of the event. Throughout the night, turtles are randomly eliminated after each race. As turtles are removed, the excitement builds—until only one remains. The Last Turtle Standing wins a prize!

  • Naming rights:“Last Turtle Standing presented by [Sponsor Name]”
  • Verbal recognition at the start of each elimination round
  • Sponsor logo/name on:
    • Turtle display or elimination board
    • On-screen slide during each round
  • Winner announcement credit:
    “Tonight’s Last Turtle Standing winner—presented by [Sponsor Name]!”
Starting Line
$250

Highlight your business or family’s support of BBF with this unique, high-impact sponsorship opportunity at Night at the Races! With only ten sponsorships available, this is your chance to be directly involved in the excitement of the event. **Limited availability **


VIP Tickets for (2)*: Reserved priority seating for your guests at the event.

  • Advertisement: 1/4 page ad in the event program booklet.
  • Website Recognition: Logo and link to your business website will be featured on the BBF website.
  • Social Media: Company name & social media accounts will be tagged in (1) NATR social media posts.
  • Promotional Materials: Your logo will be included on various event promotional materials.
  • Race sponsor: Opportunity to have a 30-second announcement (via emcee or video) to the 250+ attendees, pending BBF approval.

*pending availability

VIP Table of 8
$520
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy reserved seating for eight, dinner, open bar, dessert, and an on-table grazing tray upon arrival. Your ticket also includes entry to the VIP Heads or Tails Experience, available to the first 200 VIP guests, courtesy of Exhale Therapy. It’s the perfect way to experience Night at the Races in style while supporting the Benjamin Benefit Foundation.

General Admission
$60

Includes general seating, dinner, dessert, and open bar access for the evening. Enjoy the excitement of Night at the Races while supporting the mission of the Benjamin Benefit.

Standing Room Only
$50

Includes event entry, dinner, open bar, and full participation in all Night at the Races activities. While this ticket does not include reserved seating, guests will have access to high-top cocktail tables and are free to mingle throughout the venue while enjoying the races, raffles, and sponsor experiences.

Horse
$20

Purchase a horse or two, and you’ll feel the thrill of the race, with the chance to win a fantastic prize—all while supporting a meaningful cause. It’s a win-win situation!

Add a donation for Benjamin Benefit Foundation

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