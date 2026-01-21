2026 Night at the Races

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About this event
Imperial, PA 15126, USA
(1) set of 25 tickets for our amazing basket raffle!
(3) sets of 25 tickets for our amazing basket raffle!
The Champion's Circle Sponsorship is the most prestigious and exclusive opportunity available for Night at the Races. As the primary event sponsor, your company will be positioned at the forefront of all event promotions and activities, ensuring maximum visibility and impact throughout the evening. Only (1) available.
Your brand will enjoy significant visibility across multiple event channels, ensuring you stand out to attendees both before and during Night at the Races.
Only (2) sponsorships available at this level, so act fast to secure this exclusive opportunity!
Your brand will enjoy significant visibility across multiple event channels, ensuring you stand out to attendees both before and during Night at the Races.
Only (2) sponsorships available at this level, so act fast to secure this exclusive opportunity!
*pending availability
Guests are invited to relax, mingle, and enjoy a cigar experience during the event.
Cigar Bar presented by "[Sponsor Name]”
Your logo will appear on shared sponsor signage displayed throughout the venue, recognizing your business as part of the team helping us race toward brighter days.
Only (2) sponsorships available at this level, so act fast to secure this exclusive opportunity!
As the Betting Booth Sponsor, your brand will be intimately connected with one of the most fun and engaging aspects of the event. Let’s work together to make your sponsorship impactful and provide your brand with exposure, visibility, and recognition. Contact us today to learn more about this exciting opportunity!
VIP Tickets for (2)*: Reserved priority seating for your guests at the event.
*pending availability
Guests purchase or receive a numbered turtle at the start of the event. Throughout the night, turtles are randomly eliminated after each race. As turtles are removed, the excitement builds—until only one remains. The Last Turtle Standing wins a prize!
Highlight your business or family’s support of BBF with this unique, high-impact sponsorship opportunity at Night at the Races! With only ten sponsorships available, this is your chance to be directly involved in the excitement of the event. **Limited availability **
VIP Tickets for (2)*: Reserved priority seating for your guests at the event.
*pending availability
Enjoy reserved seating for eight, dinner, open bar, dessert, and an on-table grazing tray upon arrival. Your ticket also includes entry to the VIP Heads or Tails Experience, available to the first 200 VIP guests, courtesy of Exhale Therapy. It’s the perfect way to experience Night at the Races in style while supporting the Benjamin Benefit Foundation.
Includes general seating, dinner, dessert, and open bar access for the evening. Enjoy the excitement of Night at the Races while supporting the mission of the Benjamin Benefit.
Includes event entry, dinner, open bar, and full participation in all Night at the Races activities. While this ticket does not include reserved seating, guests will have access to high-top cocktail tables and are free to mingle throughout the venue while enjoying the races, raffles, and sponsor experiences.
Purchase a horse or two, and you’ll feel the thrill of the race, with the chance to win a fantastic prize—all while supporting a meaningful cause. It’s a win-win situation!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!