2026 Night of Champions Gala hosted by Team DC

This is admission to event and each ticket will be placed at a table. There at 10 seats to a table. To be placed At a table with friends please email [email protected] or include their info at check out. $25 of this ticket price is tax deductible.
This is a full table purchase (Ten Tickets) You will receive acknowledgement on our printed materials with an acknowledgement at the event as well as on our event website. $750 of this amount is tax deductible. Please provide names of guests to [email protected]
VIP placement Full Table (ten Tickets), acknowledgment in all printed materials as well as acknowledgement at Night of Champions and our website with logo. . You may preregister your guests now or receive a code for for your guests to register themselves. Please allow 24 hours to receive a code fore your guest to register.
Marquee naming rights. VIP placement of 2 full tables (20 tickets) acknowledgment on all printed materials, acknowledgement on Team DC Website, acknowledgement on other printed material with banner logo at event, Acknowledgement on our website for 1 year. You may preregister your guests now or receive a code for for your guests to register themselves. Please allow 24 hours to receive a code fore your guest to register.
Marquee naming rights. VIP placement of 2 full tables (20 tickets) acknowledgment on all printed materials, acknowledgement on Team DC Website, acknowledgement on other printed material, Banner Logo on website for full year and Team DC events for full year. Please provide names of guests to [email protected]
