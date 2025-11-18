North Ridgeville Band Boosters

North Ridgeville Band Boosters

2026 Night of Jazz Sponsorship

Louis Armstrong Gold Level Sponsorship item
Louis Armstrong Gold Level Sponsorship
$100

Gold Level Sponsors receive a half page ad in our Night of Jazz Program, Acknowledgement in our opening and closing concert announcements and a reserved table if you wish to attend our concert. 4 available

Ella Fitzgerald Silver Level Sponsorship item
Ella Fitzgerald Silver Level Sponsorship
$75

Silver level Sponsors receive a quarter page ad in our Night of Jazz Program and acknowledgement in our opening concert announcements. 6 available

John Coltrane Bronze Level Sponsorship item
John Coltrane Bronze Level Sponsorship
$50

Bronze level sponsors receive an eighth of a page ad in our Night of Jazz program. 4 Available

