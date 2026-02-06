2026 Night Owl: Check Out

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About this event
200+300
Paddle Raise donation 2,000
Paddle Raise donation 1500
Paddle Raise donation 1,000
Paddle Raise donation 750
Paddle Raise donation 500
Paddle Raise donation 250
Paddle Raise donation 100
Paddle Raise donation $50
4 tickets to Cubs, $150 Ivy gift card (Value 750)
Stay at the Langham + 4 tickets the field museum, and 4 tickets on the Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier (Value 1050)
Altitude, Climb Zone, 10 visits to First Ascent, and Goldfish membership (Value 950)
Dinner for 4 at Gejas, Cooper's Hawk Tasting, and Christ Strong Print (Value 500)
(Value 740)
$
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