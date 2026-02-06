Friends Of John B Murphy Elementary School

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Friends Of John B Murphy Elementary School

About this event

2026 Night Owl: Check Out

4014 N Rockwell St

Chicago, IL 60618, USA

Wellness Warrior + Nice to MEAT you
$500

200+300

Paddle Raise $2000
$2,000

Paddle Raise donation 2,000

Paddle Raise $1500
$1,500

Paddle Raise donation 1500

Paddle Raise $1000
$1,000

Paddle Raise donation 1,000

Paddle Raise $750
$750

Paddle Raise donation 750

Paddle Raise $500
$500

Paddle Raise donation 500

Paddle Raise $250
$250

Paddle Raise donation 250

Paddle Raise $100
$100

Paddle Raise donation 100

Paddle Raise $50
$50

Paddle Raise donation $50

Fly the W
$450

4 tickets to Cubs, $150 Ivy gift card (Value 750)

Downtown Adventure
$700

Stay at the Langham + 4 tickets the field museum, and 4 tickets on the Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier (Value 1050)

On the Move
$600

Altitude, Climb Zone, 10 visits to First Ascent, and Goldfish membership (Value 950)

Cheese, Art, and Wine
$600

Dinner for 4 at Gejas, Cooper's Hawk Tasting, and Christ Strong Print (Value 500)

Mystery Bag
$600

(Value 740)

Add a donation for Friends Of John B Murphy Elementary School

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