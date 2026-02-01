2026 Night Owl: Teacher Experiences

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Starting bid
One lucky winner gets to be in charge of Murphy for the day!
Starting bid
Adults Only!
This experience will provide a one-on-one 30-minute guitar lesson with Mr. Hiles for anyone who has always wanted to learn guitar! In the lesson, we will go over basic technique and chords to learn a simple song.
Starting bid
4th-8th Grade Only: Students will be able create a craft project with the Cricut. It can be a shirt, cup, stickers, etc. The experience will be two days over a two week period.
Winner will be able to pick a friend to join!
Starting bid
4th-8th Grade Only: Students will be able create a craft project with the Cricut. It can be a shirt, cup, stickers, etc. The experience will be two days over a two week period.
Winner will be able to pick a friend to join!
Starting bid
4th-8th Grade Only: Students will be able create a craft project with the Cricut. It can be a shirt, cup, stickers, etc. The experience will be two days over a two week period.
Winner will be able to pick a friend to join!
Starting bid
Explore the Art Institute with Ms. Sera for 2 hours!
1st-3rd Grade Only
Students will need to be able to be dropped off and picked up from museum!
Time: 1-3PM Date: TBD
Starting bid
Explore the Art Institute with Ms. Sera for 2 hours!
1st-3rd Grade Only
Students will need to be able to be dropped off and picked up from museum!
Time: 1-3PM Date: TBD
Starting bid
Explore the Art Institute with Ms. Sera for 2 hours!
1st-3rd Grade Only
Students will need to be able to be dropped off and picked up from museum!
Time: 1-3PM Date: TBD
Starting bid
Explore the Art Institute with Ms. Sera for 2 hours!
1st-3rd Grade Only
Students will need to be able to be dropped off and picked up from museum!
Time: 1-3PM Date: TBD
Starting bid
Explore the Art Institute with Ms. Sera for 2 hours!
1st-3rd Grade Only
Students will need to be able to be dropped off and picked up from museum!
Time: 1-3PM Date: TBD
Starting bid
4th and 5th Graders Only
Ms. Parrish will host 6 students for an hour after school. Donuts will be provided along with drawing/doodling supplies. Students may also bring their own drawing/coloring supplies if they have their own favorites.
Winners will be able to pick a friend to join!
Starting bid
4th and 5th Graders Only
Ms. Parrish will host 6 students for an hour after school. Donuts will be provided along with drawing/doodling supplies. Students may also bring their own drawing/coloring supplies if they have their own favorites.
Winners will be able to pick a friend to join!
Starting bid
4th and 5th Graders Only
Ms. Parrish will host 6 students for an hour after school. Donuts will be provided along with drawing/doodling supplies. Students may also bring their own drawing/coloring supplies if they have their own favorites.
Winners will be able to pick a friend to join!
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