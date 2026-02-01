Friends Of John B Murphy Elementary School

Hosted by

Friends Of John B Murphy Elementary School

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Night Owl: Teacher Experiences

Pick-up location

3539 W Grace St, Chicago, IL 60618, USA

Principal For the Day
$30

Starting bid

One lucky winner gets to be in charge of Murphy for the day!

Private Guitar Lesson with Mr. Hiles (Adults Only)
$25

Starting bid

Adults Only!

This experience will provide a one-on-one 30-minute guitar lesson with Mr. Hiles for anyone who has always wanted to learn guitar! In the lesson, we will go over basic technique and chords to learn a simple song.


Cricut Crafts with Ms. Sunai and Ms. Pair 4th-8th Grade Only
$5

Starting bid

4th-8th Grade Only: Students will be able create a craft project with the Cricut.  It can be a shirt, cup, stickers, etc. The experience will be two days over a two week period. 

Winner will be able to pick a friend to join!

Cricut Crafts with Ms. Sunai and Ms. Pair 4th-8th Grade Only
$5

Starting bid

4th-8th Grade Only: Students will be able create a craft project with the Cricut.  It can be a shirt, cup, stickers, etc. The experience will be two days over a two week period. 

Winner will be able to pick a friend to join!

Cricut Crafts with Ms. Sunai and Ms. Pair 4th-8th Grade Only
$5

Starting bid

4th-8th Grade Only: Students will be able create a craft project with the Cricut.  It can be a shirt, cup, stickers, etc. The experience will be two days over a two week period. 

Winner will be able to pick a friend to join!

Art Institute with Ms. Sera- 1st-3rd Grade Only
$30

Starting bid

Explore the Art Institute with Ms. Sera for 2 hours!

1st-3rd Grade Only

Students will need to be able to be dropped off and picked up from museum!


Time: 1-3PM Date: TBD


Art Institute with Ms. Sera- 1st-3rd Grade Only
$30

Starting bid

Explore the Art Institute with Ms. Sera for 2 hours!

1st-3rd Grade Only

Students will need to be able to be dropped off and picked up from museum!


Time: 1-3PM Date: TBD


Art Institute with Ms. Sera- 1st-3rd Grade Only
$30

Starting bid

Explore the Art Institute with Ms. Sera for 2 hours!

1st-3rd Grade Only

Students will need to be able to be dropped off and picked up from museum!


Time: 1-3PM Date: TBD


Art Institute with Ms. Sera- 1st-3rd Grade Only
$30

Starting bid

Explore the Art Institute with Ms. Sera for 2 hours!

1st-3rd Grade Only

Students will need to be able to be dropped off and picked up from museum!


Time: 1-3PM Date: TBD


Art Institute with Ms. Sera- 1st-3rd Grade Only
$30

Starting bid

Explore the Art Institute with Ms. Sera for 2 hours!

1st-3rd Grade Only

Students will need to be able to be dropped off and picked up from museum!


Time: 1-3PM Date: TBD


Doodles and Donuts with Ms. Parrish- 4th and 5th Grade only
$15

Starting bid

4th and 5th Graders Only

Ms. Parrish will host 6 students for an hour after school. Donuts will be provided along with drawing/doodling supplies. Students may also bring their own drawing/coloring supplies if they have their own favorites.


Winners will be able to pick a friend to join!


Doodles and Donuts with Ms. Parrish- 4th and 5th Grade only
$15

Starting bid

4th and 5th Graders Only

Ms. Parrish will host 6 students for an hour after school. Donuts will be provided along with drawing/doodling supplies. Students may also bring their own drawing/coloring supplies if they have their own favorites.


Winners will be able to pick a friend to join!


Doodles and Donuts with Ms. Parrish- 4th and 5th Grade only
$15

Starting bid

4th and 5th Graders Only

Ms. Parrish will host 6 students for an hour after school. Donuts will be provided along with drawing/doodling supplies. Students may also bring their own drawing/coloring supplies if they have their own favorites.


Winners will be able to pick a friend to join!


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