Nixon's Annual Brunch & Fundraiser 2026

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About this event
Enjoy our brunch in celebration of Nixon's 26 Years of Service!
Full page ad in our Souvenir Book
Half Page ad in our Souvenir Book
Quarter page ad in our Souvenir Book
Business card size ad in our Souvenir Book
Inside cover ad in the Souvenir Book
Outside back cover ad in our Souvenir Book
Table of 10 at the Brunch
-8 complimentary tickets and preferred table seating
-Corporate name and logo included on the program booklets
-Opportunity to Speak during the event
-Recognition in press release and advertising relating to the event as a Platinum Corporate Sponsor
-Social Media Recognition on Nixon Home Cares website as Corporate Sponsors for 6 months.
-Sponsor Recognition on Nixon merchandise and transport van wrapping for Nixon Estates Communities
-Corporate name and logo on our transport van for one year.
-4 complimentary tickets and preferred table seating
-Corporate name and logo included on the program booklet
-Recognition in press release and advertisements relating to the event as a Gold Corporate Sponsor
Display area circulate literature samples and promotions on the day of the event
-Recognition on Nixon Estates and Nixon Home Care's website as a corporate sponsor for 3 months
-3 complimentary tickets
-Recognition on Nixon Estates and Home Care website for one month
-Corporate name and logo included on the program booklet
$
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