Nixon's Annual Brunch & Fundraiser 2026

-8 complimentary tickets and preferred table seating

-Corporate name and logo included on the program booklets

-Opportunity to Speak during the event

-Recognition in press release and advertising relating to the event as a Platinum Corporate Sponsor

-Social Media Recognition on Nixon Home Cares website as Corporate Sponsors for 6 months.

-Sponsor Recognition on Nixon merchandise and transport van wrapping for Nixon Estates Communities

-Corporate name and logo on our transport van for one year.