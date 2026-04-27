2026 Nixon Fundraiser

Hosted by

2026 Nixon Fundraiser

About this event

Nixon's Annual Brunch & Fundraiser 2026

1181 Briar Oaks Ln

Houston, TX 77027, USA

General Admission
$125

Enjoy our brunch in celebration of Nixon's 26 Years of Service!

Full Page Ad
$550

Full page ad in our Souvenir Book

1/2 Page
$300

Half Page ad in our Souvenir Book

1/4 Page
$125

Quarter page ad in our Souvenir Book

Business Card Ad
$75

Business card size ad in our Souvenir Book

Inside Cover
$750

Inside cover ad in the Souvenir Book

Outside Back Cover
$900

Outside back cover ad in our Souvenir Book

Table of 10
$1,200

Table of 10 at the Brunch

Platinum Level Sponsorship
$10,000

-8 complimentary tickets and preferred table seating

-Corporate name and logo included on the program booklets

-Opportunity to Speak during the event

-Recognition in press release and advertising relating to the event as a Platinum Corporate Sponsor

-Social Media Recognition on Nixon Home Cares website as Corporate Sponsors for 6 months.

-Sponsor Recognition on Nixon merchandise and transport van wrapping for Nixon Estates Communities

-Corporate name and logo on our transport van for one year.

Gold Level Sponsor
$7,500

-4 complimentary tickets and preferred table seating

-Corporate name and logo included on the program booklet

-Recognition in press release and advertisements relating to the event as a Gold Corporate Sponsor

Display area circulate literature samples and promotions on the day of the event

-Recognition on Nixon Estates and Nixon Home Care's website as a corporate sponsor for 3 months

Bronze Level Sponsor
$2,500

-3 complimentary tickets

-Recognition on Nixon Estates and Home Care website for one month

-Corporate name and logo included on the program booklet

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