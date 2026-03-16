2026 NJROTC Spring Flower Fundraiser

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8 packs per flat, 4 plants per pack = 32 plants total
8 packs per flat, 4 plants per pack = 32 plants total
8 packs per flat, 4 plants per pack = 32 plants total
3 Cherry Tomato, 6 Peppers (3 Bell, 2 Sweet Banana, 1 Jalapeno), 3 Eggplant, 3 Roma Plum Tomato, 3 Beefsteak Tomato
Genovese Basil, Oregano, Parsley, Sage and Lemon Thyme herbs in one pot.
10" Hanging basket with 3 different color flowers in various combinations. May be monocultural or 3 different varieties such as: Calibrachoa, Petunia and Verbena.
12" garden planter with a Dracaena spike and 3 different color flowers in various combinations. May be monocultural or 3 different varieties such as: Calibrachoa, Petunia and Verbena.
$
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