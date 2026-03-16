Kingsway NJROTC Booster Club

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Kingsway NJROTC Booster Club

About this event

2026 NJROTC Spring Flower Fundraiser

Impatien Tango Mix Flat item
Impatien Tango Mix Flat
$20

8 packs per flat, 4 plants per pack = 32 plants total

Dahlia Figaro Mix Flat item
Dahlia Figaro Mix Flat
$20

8 packs per flat, 4 plants per pack = 32 plants total

Petunia Dreams Mix Flat item
Petunia Dreams Mix Flat
$20

8 packs per flat, 4 plants per pack = 32 plants total

Veggie Garden Flat item
Veggie Garden Flat
$26

3 Cherry Tomato, 6 Peppers (3 Bell, 2 Sweet Banana, 1 Jalapeno), 3 Eggplant, 3 Roma Plum Tomato, 3 Beefsteak Tomato

Herb Combo Pot item
Herb Combo Pot
$23

Genovese Basil, Oregano, Parsley, Sage and Lemon Thyme herbs in one pot.

Specialty Combo 10" Hanging Basket item
Specialty Combo 10" Hanging Basket
$22

10" Hanging basket with 3 different color flowers in various combinations. May be monocultural or 3 different varieties such as: Calibrachoa, Petunia and Verbena.

Specialty Combo 12" Garden Planter item
Specialty Combo 12" Garden Planter
$27

12" garden planter with a Dracaena spike and 3 different color flowers in various combinations. May be monocultural or 3 different varieties such as: Calibrachoa, Petunia and Verbena.

Add a donation for Kingsway NJROTC Booster Club

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