Neighborhood Nursery School Inc

Hosted by

Neighborhood Nursery School Inc

About this raffle

Neighborhood Nursery School's 2026 Spring Fair

General Admission
$15

Adults and kids ages 12+

Kids Admission
$8

Ages 6-11

Children under 6 are free and don't need a ticket!

10 Game Tickets
$10

Game tickets can be used to play every game at the Fair, including zucchini racers, fishing pond, skee-ball, pocket lady, and much more! Tickets start at $10 for 10; buy more tickets to save more with the bundles below.

30 Game Tickets
$25
60 Game Tickets
$50
100 Game Tickets
$75
150 Game Tickets
$100
10 Quilt Raffle Tickets
$10

Enter our raffle for a beautiful quilt handmade by the parents of NNS! You do NOT need to be present to win. Tickets start at $10 for 10; buy more tickets to save more with the bundles below.

30 Quilt Raffle Tickets
$25
60 Quilt Raffle Tickets
$50
100 Quilt Raffle Tickets
$75
150 Quilt Raffle Tickets
$100
Add a donation for Neighborhood Nursery School Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!