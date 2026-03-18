Neighborhood Nursery School's 2026 Spring Fair

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About this raffle
Adults and kids ages 12+
Ages 6-11
Children under 6 are free and don't need a ticket!
Game tickets can be used to play every game at the Fair, including zucchini racers, fishing pond, skee-ball, pocket lady, and much more! Tickets start at $10 for 10; buy more tickets to save more with the bundles below.
Enter our raffle for a beautiful quilt handmade by the parents of NNS! You do NOT need to be present to win. Tickets start at $10 for 10; buy more tickets to save more with the bundles below.
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