2026 No Bull Golf Tournament North Hampton

Includes tournament entry, lunch , and favors.
Set up tent and staff hole, Distribute swag, awards ceremony recognition
Mulligan ball use- 1per team-Each TEAM ( not player ) can use the Mulligan ball ONCE per hole. If you lose it, it’s gone. If you keep it through the round you can turn it in for (-2) strokes off of your score.
1-Raffle ticket for item raffle at end of round.
5- Raffle ticket for item raffle at end of round.
12-Raffle ticket for item raffle at end of round.
1- 50/50 ticket. Winner/Winners split cash pot with charity foundation.
5- 50/50 ticket. Winner/Winners split cash pot with charity foundation.
12-50/50 ticket. Winner/Winners split cash pot with charity foundation.
$
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