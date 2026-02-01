Expanding Your Horizons-500 Women Scientists

Hosted by

Expanding Your Horizons-500 Women Scientists

About this event

2026 NOCO EYH Conference Registration

Chemistry Building

1301, Fort Collins, CO 80521, USA

NOCO EYH 2026 Conference Participant Early-Bird
$20
Available until Mar 16

AVAILABLE MARCH1st - MARCH 15th 2026 AT MIDNIGHT

At the conference, attendees will hear from a keynote speaker and then attend a series of hands-on workshops. Workshops are led by local women professionals and address various topics such as chemistry, electrical engineering, materials science, neuroscience, botany, and more! Students will have a great time learning about new careers and getting to know female professionals from a wide variety of STEM careers. Workshop leaders have planned exciting hands-on activities for the students and are eager to get to know them. This is a wonderful opportunity for your students to gain exposure to a variety of STEM fields and to meet great role models. All girls* in grades 6-8 are welcome.
*including cis girls, trans youth, gender non-conforming, and non-binary youth

NOCO EYH 2026 Conference Participant
$30

REGISTRATION CLOSES MARCH 31st 2026 AT MIDNIGHT

NOCO EYH 2026 Conference Participant - Scholarship Request
Free

REGISTRATION CLOSES MARCH 31st 2026 AT MIDNIGHT

If the registration fee presents a hardship, scholarships are available to ensure all who would like to are able to participate! Select this option if you would like to request a scholarship ticket. You should receive a notification email within 1-2 weeks of registration confirming availability. Please contact [email protected] if you have not received this confirmation within 1-2 weeks of registration.

I would like to sponsor a scholarship! Pay it forward.
Pay what you can

We offer scholarship tickets so that everybody who wants to can participate. If you would like to help us fund those tickets, please donate here.

