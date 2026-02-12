2026 NoMIC Easter Eggstravaganza

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About this event
Please indicate the number of adults and children attending/participating. This is not a drop-off event. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Please only check this box for children and adults over the age of 5-years-old.
Please check this box if you are registering for a family and indicate how many adults and children under the age of 5-years-old will be attending.
Please check this box if you registered using the individual meal option.
If your family would benefit from a sponsored meal, please be our guests. Just let us know how many adults and children will be attending.
Please check this box as a donation toward an individual in need.
Please check this box as a donation toward a family in need.
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