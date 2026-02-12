Hosted by

St. Paul's United Methodist Church

About this event

2026 NoMIC Easter Eggstravaganza

1965 Ferguson Rd

Allison Park, PA 15101, USA

FREE Eggstravaganza games and egg hunt (3:30-5:00pm)
Free

Please indicate the number of adults and children attending/participating. This is not a drop-off event. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Individual Dinner (5-6pm)
$10

Please only check this box for children and adults over the age of 5-years-old.

Family Dinner (5-6pm)
$35

Please check this box if you are registering for a family and indicate how many adults and children under the age of 5-years-old will be attending.

FREE Dinner for Child under 5 years-old
Free

Please check this box if you registered using the individual meal option.

My family would like to receive a FREE/sponsored meal
Free

If your family would benefit from a sponsored meal, please be our guests. Just let us know how many adults and children will be attending.

I/we would like to sponsor an individual meal.
$10

Please check this box as a donation toward an individual in need.

I/we would like to sponsor a family meal.
$35

Please check this box as a donation toward a family in need.

Add a donation for St. Paul's United Methodist Church

$

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