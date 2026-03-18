The North Babylon Lions Club Foundation Inc

Hosted by

The North Babylon Lions Club Foundation Inc

About this event

2026 North Babylon Lions Club Street Fair

Deer Park Ave

North Babylon, NY, USA

Vendor Space
$125

Marked 10x10 space to display and promote your goods & services. Receive a $25 refund by donating a basket of your goods/services for our North Babylon Lions Club Auction table(refund will be issued by check).

Not-For-Profit Services Space
Free

Marked 10x10 space to display and promote your services that have a positive impact on our community. ONLY verified, documented organizations, please.

Food Vendor/Truck
$225

Join us in our food area. Proper food handler's licensing required.

Add a donation for The North Babylon Lions Club Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!