2026 North Babylon Lions Club Street Fair

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About this event
Marked 10x10 space to display and promote your goods & services. Receive a $25 refund by donating a basket of your goods/services for our North Babylon Lions Club Auction table(refund will be issued by check).
Marked 10x10 space to display and promote your services that have a positive impact on our community. ONLY verified, documented organizations, please.
Join us in our food area. Proper food handler's licensing required.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!