2026 North Bay Men's Rugby National Final 4 Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this raffle
Buying this ticket will give you ONE entry in ALL raffles. Yup! You can win more than one item. Your ticket number will be eligible for all drawings.
Enter for a chance to win one of THREE $50 digital gift certificates to SteamrollerRugby.com
Enter for a chance to win one of THREE $50 gift cards to Naughty Dogs (Churchville, MD), which is North Bay Men's Rugby's home pub. Whether local or visiting North Bay, it's a great place to have some grub and a drink (and maybe play some sandpit volleyball). Thank you to John Roemer for the donation!
Enter for a chance to win a $75 gift card to Water Street Seafood in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Gift card will be sent via UPS to the winner. Thank you to Theresa and Deward for always supporting North Bay Rugby!
Enter for a chance to win a Blackstone 28" Gas Griddle Combo which includes the grill, hard top cover (goes over the cooking surface), and soft cover (goes over the entire thing). $365 value package. Item will be drop-shipped to the winner. Unassembled. But if you're in the area, Jeff will come over and help you put it together if need be.
Enter for a chance to win a Yeti M20 Backpack Cooler. 8"D x 17"W x 16"H Holds about 20 cans of your favorite beverage. $275 value. Winner will be contacted for choice of color; subject to availability. Item will be drop-shipped to winner.
Enter for a chance to win an 11-inch screen iPad Air Wifi tablet with 256GB of storage. $699 value. Winner will be contacted for choice of color; subject to availability. Drop-shipped to winner from Best Buy.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!