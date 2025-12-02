2026 North Carolina Lunar New Year Celebration

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
• Seniors (Age 65+)
Eligible for discounted admission with valid ID.
• Children (Under 10 Years Old)
Admission applies to kids younger than 10.
• Veterans
Eligible for special admission with proof of service.
• K–12 Teachers
Teachers from accredited K–12 schools receive special admission with valid school ID.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
At least 20 tickets for group ticket
$
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