NORTH CAROLINA ASIAN AMERICANS ALLIANCE

Hosted by

NORTH CAROLINA ASIAN AMERICANS ALLIANCE

About this event

2026 North Carolina Lunar New Year Celebration

309 Aviation Pkwy

Morrisville, NC 27560, USA

General Admission
$15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Special Admission
$10

• Seniors (Age 65+)
Eligible for discounted admission with valid ID.

• Children (Under 10 Years Old)
Admission applies to kids younger than 10.

• Veterans
Eligible for special admission with proof of service.

• K–12 Teachers
Teachers from accredited K–12 schools receive special admission with valid school ID.

Group Ticket
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

At least 20 tickets for group ticket

Add a donation for NORTH CAROLINA ASIAN AMERICANS ALLIANCE

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