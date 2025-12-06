2026 Lunar New Year Celebration

Hosted by
About this event
The seats in the first few rows.
The seats in the first few rows.
For groups of 10–100 tickets, ages 10–65 only.
For groups of 10–100, ages 5–10, ages 65+, K–12 teachers, and veterans. ID will be checked at entry.
For ages between 10 and 65, exclusively.
For attendees ages 5–10 and 65+, K–12 Teachers, and Veterans. Relevant ID will be checked at entry.
This ticket is for actors of this event only.
This ticket is for volunteers of this event only.
Reserved for internal official use.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!