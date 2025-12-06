North Carolina Chinese American Society

Hosted by

North Carolina Chinese American Society

About this event

2026 Lunar New Year Celebration

309 Aviation Pkwy

Morrisville, NC 27560, USA

VIP Admission
$30

The seats in the first few rows.

VIP Guest
Free

The seats in the first few rows.

Group Admission
$10

For groups of 10–100 tickets, ages 10–65 only.

Group Admission for Kids, Seniors, Teachers,Veterans
$5

For groups of 10–100, ages 5–10, ages 65+, K–12 teachers, and veterans. ID will be checked at entry.

General Admission
$15

For ages between 10 and 65, exclusively.

Admission for Kids, Seniors, Teachers, Veterans
$10

For attendees ages 5–10 and 65+, K–12 Teachers, and Veterans. Relevant ID will be checked at entry.

Admission for Actors
$5

This ticket is for actors of this event only.

Admission for Volunteers
$5

This ticket is for volunteers of this event only.

Internal Reservation
Free

Reserved for internal official use.

Add a donation for North Carolina Chinese American Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!