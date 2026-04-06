North High School Women Soccer

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North High School Women Soccer

About this event

2026 North Cub Girls Soccer Registration

2026 Cub Soccer Player Benefit
$120
Players fee includes, but not limited to: • Socks • Equipment • Field Maintenance • Coaching New players will receive a uniform shirt which will be used for the following year until they attend high school.

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