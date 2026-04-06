2026 North Cub Girls Soccer Registration

Players fee includes, but not limited to:
• Socks
• Equipment
• Field Maintenance
• Coaching
New players will receive a uniform shirt which will be used for the following year until they attend high school.
Players fee includes, but not limited to:
• Socks
• Equipment
• Field Maintenance
• Coaching
New players will receive a uniform shirt which will be used for the following year until they attend high school.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!