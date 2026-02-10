North Oakview Parent Teacher Council
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North Oakview Parent Teacher Council

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North Oakview Parent Teacher Council

About this event

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2026 North Oakview Family Game Night

4451 Hunsberger Ave NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525, USA

Add a donation for North Oakview Parent Teacher Council

$

General Admission
Free

Free admission and family activities. Register with these free tickets for each member of your family to help us estimate supplies and concessions for the event!

Family Pack - Pepperoni Pizza
$20

Pre-order one 14" pepperoni pizza with 4 drinks!

Family Pack - Cheese Pizza
$20

Pre-order one 14" cheese pizza with 4 drinks!

Raffle Tickets - 25 for $20
$20

25 tickets to enter to win items from our raffle baskets!

Raffle Tickets - 12 for $10
$10

12 tickets to enter to win items from our raffle baskets!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!