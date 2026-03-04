North Penn K9 Seminar

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About this event
Designed to push teams past their comfort and experience situations they might not normally train for. Real world situations involving tricky subjects and search objectives that might give you pause or make a handler question their training. Groups will spend a full day running urban trails around the picturesque and bustling Wellsboro. This group is for advanced teams with a solid understanding of the basics and looking to build on experience.
This course is designed for all experience levels, from beginners to advanced handlers. Whether you’re in law enforcement or search and rescue we’ll meet you where you're at and push your skills to the next level. We can challenge the best handlers out there!! Through hands-on training you'll gain the tools needed to succeed. By the end of the course, you’ll have a clearer sense of where your team stands and how to move forward with confidence.
Practical applications of airscent canine foundation principles. Field work includes strengthening indications, isolating elements of the search sequence, and distinguishing the different values of rewards. Will also cover additional cross training topics such as; fitness, injury prevention and obedience games. This group is best suited for individuals looking to build on a strong foundation or reinforce specific behaviors within the search sequence.
This course is intended for teams who have an established search sequence and are able to work small area problems. We will cover a number of topics including strengthening the search sequence, how to transition aspects of training, developing training plans/goals, and more.
The intent of this class is to discuss and provide real world search scenarios (specifically ones I have encountered) that will allow participants to think outside the box, break away from the tunnel vision and monotonous training/setup, and provide the participant with ideas to add to their future trainings. Will include discussions on search strategies, setups that can be known or blind but still designed for a positive experience, and opportunities to work buildings, wilderness and roadway scenarios. Participants should have a reliable TFR.
This course covers the history of dog training, core training principles, rates of reinforcement, and introduction to odor. We will also provide insight for handlers who want to improve their handling mechanics, knowledge of source storage and handling, proofing, blanks, and learn how to create effective setups with hide placements. Lots of focus on those handler skills and being able to leave with knowledge you can apply at home.
Designed to refine handler and k9 team skills, problem-solving. There will be more opportunities to work those search skills on shoreline, buildings, and vehicle searches. This course is tailored for intermediate teams, dogs should have a reliable trained final response.
Expect scenario-based training which will challenge teams as well as help newly advanced teams grow. Handlers will learn how to read the environment (and their dog) towards a better understanding of scent theory and how to be a better partner to their K9. This group is for pre-certification or certified teams.
A single day ticket, feel free to choose the day that best suits you.
Full weekend ticket to audit the event, choose which discipline or groups you wish to attend.
Shared, co-ed bunkhouse. Bathrooms have multiple stalls and showers. Price includes two nights in the bunkhouse. If you need an extra night, you will need to purchase the xtra night bunkhouse ticket below.
Stay the night prior or an extra night after so you can be rested before hitting the road.
Primitive camping only! No electric or water hookup. Access to camper’s field, find a spot and setup camp! Bathrooms, water access and showers nearby.
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