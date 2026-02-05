North Plainfield Education Foundation Inc

North Plainfield Education Foundation Inc

2026 North Plainfield Fall Festival

34 Wilson Ave

North Plainfield, NJ 07060, USA

School Sponsored Group Vendor
Free

Registration Fees Waived for All North Plainfield School District Organizations/Clubs (Registration must be completed by a school district employee.)

Non-Profit Distributing Information
$25

IRS Determination Letter of 501(c)(3) Status

NON-FOOD VENDOR NORTH PLAINFIELD RESIDENT
$25

North Plainfield Based Business/Organization = $25 before August 15th and $40 on and after August 15th

NON-FOOD VENDOR OUTSIDE OF NORTH PLAINFIELD
$50

Out-of-Town Business/Organization = $50 before August 15th and $65 on and after August 15th

FOOD VENDOR
$175

Food Vendors (not Food Trucks) -- Be Aware - Additional Fees:
$50 for Temporary Food Establishment Permit - paid directly to Health Department, $54 Torch/Flame/Open Flame Producing Device Permit - paid directly to North Plainfield Fire Department

FOOD TRUCK
$175

Food Truck Vendors = $175

Be Aware - Additional Fees: $50 for Temporary Food Establishment Permit - paid directly to Health Department, $54 North Plainfield Fire Department Permit Application - paid directly to NP Fire Department

