2026 Northeast Division Conference

Hosted by
About this event
Conference registration fee for Individual Members. Up to 10 tickets can be purchased at one time. All tickets are for specific members and require name, Detachment name and number and position held. These are full price tickets and are not discounted.
Conference registration for Detachments includes registration for up to 5 Members of a Detachment. All attendees must be from the same Detachment and names and position of each attendee is required at purchase. Tickets are transferable to other members of the Detachment. Detachment registrations are discounted and are not refundable. One Detachment registration per transaction.
Advance purchase of tickets for the Awards Banquet to be held on Saturday, May 16 starting at 1800. Tickets are issued to individuals and a name is required for each ticket purchased. Tickets at the door are only available on a first-come-first-serve basis and will be 20% higher ($60.00).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!