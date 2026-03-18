Anah Shriners

Hosted by

Anah Shriners

About this event

2026 Northeast Fall Field Days

1225 Iyannough Rd

Hyannis, MA 02601, USA

Bus Transportation
$200

Depart Anah Shrine at 8am on August 20th, pickup at the Gardiner Rest Stop at 9am, continue to Hyannis, MA

Depart August 24 at 8am returning to Maine with Stops in Gardiner and Anah Shrine

King Room for 3 nights
$667

King Bed

Breakfast for 2 included Friday and Saturday

Two Bed room for 3 nights
$667

2 beds in the room

Breakfast for 2 included Friday and Saturday

Ladies Lunch
$55

Additional information coming

Friday August 21st

Margaritaville

NSA Banquet Lobster
$75

Held at Margaritaville

Saturday August 22nd

Meal and times TBD

NSA Banquet Steak
$65

Held at Margaritaville

Saturday August 22nd

Meal and times TBD

NSA Banquet Chicken
$65

Held at Margaritaville

Saturday August 22nd

Meal and times TBD

NSA Registration per person
$25

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!