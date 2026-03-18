2026 Northeast Fall Field Days

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About this event
Depart Anah Shrine at 8am on August 20th, pickup at the Gardiner Rest Stop at 9am, continue to Hyannis, MA
Depart August 24 at 8am returning to Maine with Stops in Gardiner and Anah Shrine
King Bed
Breakfast for 2 included Friday and Saturday
2 beds in the room
Breakfast for 2 included Friday and Saturday
Additional information coming
Friday August 21st
Margaritaville
Held at Margaritaville
Saturday August 22nd
Meal and times TBD
Held at Margaritaville
Saturday August 22nd
Meal and times TBD
Held at Margaritaville
Saturday August 22nd
Meal and times TBD
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