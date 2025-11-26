NAWIC NE

2026 Northeast Region Spring Forum Sponsorships

365 Canada St

Lake George, NY 12845, USA

Power in the Room item
Power in the Room
$5,000

2 Complementary Conference Registrations (Travel & Accommodation not included)

10 minute Sponsor Presentation

Premium Conference Ballroom Entry Signage

Tabletop Signage

Full page ad in the program

Booth at the conference

Bar Sponsor item
Bar Sponsor
$3,000

1 Complementary Conference Registration (Travel & Accommodation not included)

5 minute Sponsor Presentation

Tabletop Signage

Full page ad in the program

Booth at the conference

Generator item
Generator
$1,000

2-5 minute Sponsor Presentation

Tabletop Signage

Half page ad in the program

Booth at the conference

Battery Life item
Battery Life
$500

Half page ad in the program

Booth at the conference

Spark item
Spark
$250

For chapters/individuals:

Half page ad in the program

Booth at the conference

