CUPA-HR Northern/Central CA Chapter

CUPA-HR Northern/Central CA Chapter

2026 Northern & Central CA CUPA-HR Sponsorship for Annual Conference

2600 Camino Ramon

San Ramon, CA 94583, USA

Flagship Sponsor
$3,500

Name/Logo on Website, Name/Logo on Printed Materials, 1 Pre-event email to registrants, LinkedIn Featured Post, 3 Participant Admissions to Conference, 1 Table in Expo Hall, Introduction of Keynote Speaker, Name/Logo on Event Signage, Access to Attendee Contact Info

Elite Sponsorship
$2,500

Name/Logo on Website, Name/Logo on Printed Materials, 1 Pre-event email to registrants, 2 Participant Admissions to Conference, 1 Table in Expo Hall, Introduction of Breakout Session or Closing Reception, Name/Logo on Event Signage, Access to Attendee Contact Info

Partner Sponsorship
$1,500

Name/Logo on Website, Name/Logo on Printed Materials, 2 Participant Admissions to Conference, 1 Table in Expo Hall, Name/Logo on Event Signage, Access to Attendee Contact Info

Exhibitor Sponsorship
$750

Name/Logo on Website, Name/Logo on Printed Materials, 1 Participant Admission to Conference, 1 Table in Expo Hall, Access to Attendee Contact Info

Conference Scholarships
$300

Support for three (3) students from Menlo College to attend the conference.

