2026 Northern & Central CA CUPA-HR Sponsorship for Annual Conference

Hosted by
About this event
Name/Logo on Website, Name/Logo on Printed Materials, 1 Pre-event email to registrants, LinkedIn Featured Post, 3 Participant Admissions to Conference, 1 Table in Expo Hall, Introduction of Keynote Speaker, Name/Logo on Event Signage, Access to Attendee Contact Info
Name/Logo on Website, Name/Logo on Printed Materials, 1 Pre-event email to registrants, 2 Participant Admissions to Conference, 1 Table in Expo Hall, Introduction of Breakout Session or Closing Reception, Name/Logo on Event Signage, Access to Attendee Contact Info
Name/Logo on Website, Name/Logo on Printed Materials, 2 Participant Admissions to Conference, 1 Table in Expo Hall, Name/Logo on Event Signage, Access to Attendee Contact Info
Name/Logo on Website, Name/Logo on Printed Materials, 1 Participant Admission to Conference, 1 Table in Expo Hall, Access to Attendee Contact Info
Support for three (3) students from Menlo College to attend the conference.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!