Northern Shenandoah Chapter -NRHS

Hosted by

Northern Shenandoah Chapter -NRHS

About this event

2026 Northern Shenandoah NRHS Banquet

173 Skirmisher Ln #104

Middletown, VA 22645, USA

NRHS Member (Any Chapter) General Admission
$25

One admission to enjoy meal and program.

NON-NRHS Member General Admission
$35

One admission to enjoy meal and program.

Program Admission ONLY
$20

One admission to the program ONLY.

Chapter Membership and General Admission
$45

Become a member of the Northern Shenandoah Chapter NRHS and one admission to enjoy meal and program.

Chapter Membership (Family) and General Admission
$50

Family membership in the Northern Shenandoah Chapter NRHS and one admission to enjoy meal and program.

Chapter Membership and Program Admission ONLY
$40

Become a member of the Northern Shenandoah Chapter NRHS and one admission to program ONLY.

Chapter Membership (Family) and Program Admission ONLY
$45

Family membership in the Northern Shenandoah Chapter NRHS and one admission to program ONLY.

Add a donation for Northern Shenandoah Chapter -NRHS

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!