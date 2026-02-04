Northern Tier Clays for KECA

About this event
Includes ammo, lunch and a spot on an assigned team
Includes 1 (4 person team) or 1 Youth team (1 mentor/coach and 3 shooters), and Youth Recognition
*All Team/Sponsor Packages includes 100 targets and ammo, lunch and shared golf cart*
1 Youth team (1 mentor/coach and 3 shooters), and Youth Recognition
Recognition with an individual sign placed at a Shooting Station with name and/or logo
Youth team (1 mentor/coach and 3 shooters), and Youth Recognition
Includes 1 (4 person teams, 1 Station Sponsor and 20 raffle tickets
Includes 1 (4 person teams, 1 Station Sponsor and 30 raffle tickets
Includes 2 (4 person teams, 2 Station Sponsors and 40 raffle tickets)
Includes 2 (4 person teams, 1 Youth Team Sponsorship, Sponsor Banner, 2 Station Sponsors, and 50 raffle tickets
