Northern Tier Clays for KECA

619 Leon Brown Rd

Middlebury Center, PA 16935, USA

Single Shooter
$175

Includes ammo, lunch and a spot on an assigned team

4 Person Team
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 1 (4 person team) or 1 Youth team (1 mentor/coach and 3 shooters), and Youth Recognition

*All Team/Sponsor Packages includes 100 targets and ammo, lunch and shared golf cart*

4 Person Youth Team
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

1 Youth team (1 mentor/coach and 3 shooters), and Youth Recognition

*All Team/Sponsor Packages includes 100 targets and ammo, lunch and shared golf cart*

Station Sponsor
$200

Recognition with an individual sign placed at a Shooting Station with name and/or logo

Sponsor a Youth Team
$650

Youth team (1 mentor/coach and 3 shooters), and Youth Recognition

*All Team/Sponsor Packages includes 100 targets and ammo, lunch and shared golf cart*

Royal Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 1 (4 person teams, 1 Station Sponsor and 20 raffle tickets

*All Team/Sponsor Packages includes 100 targets and ammo, lunch and shared golf cart*

Imperial Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 1 (4 person teams, 1 Station Sponsor and 30 raffle tickets

*All Team/Sponsor Packages includes 100 targets and ammo, lunch and shared golf cart*

Monarch Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 2 (4 person teams, 2 Station Sponsors and 40 raffle tickets)

*All Team/Sponsor Packages includes 100 targets and ammo, lunch and shared golf cart*

Event Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 2 (4 person teams, 1 Youth Team Sponsorship, Sponsor Banner, 2 Station Sponsors, and 50 raffle tickets

*All Team/Sponsor Packages includes 100 targets and ammo, lunch and shared golf cart*

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!