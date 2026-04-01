Keystone Elk Country Alliance
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Keystone Elk Country Alliance

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Keystone Elk Country Alliance

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Northern Tier Clays for KECA Online Auction

Hercules Safaris African Hunt item
Hercules Safaris African Hunt item
Hercules Safaris African Hunt item
Hercules Safaris African Hunt
$1,500

Starting bid

Hercules Safaris African Hunt-

To be taken in 2027/2028

Up to 6 hunters


10 Days which includes:

  • Accommodations
  • All Food and Drinks
  • Cleaning Staff and Laundry
  • Up to 6 hunters
  • Professional Guide
  • Trackers and Skinners
  • 4x4 hunting vehicle
  • Field Prep. of Trophies
  • Trophy Fee included ($1000/hunter)
  • All government taxes
  • Game to be hunted as per trophy pricelist on the website

Taxidermy, Airfare, Side trips/tours, additional accommodations and tips are not included. THIS IS A HUNT NOT A TOUR!

Arrival and Departure days are excluded. Arrival and Departure days are charged @ $220/person/day. This is for pick up and drop off at OR tambo International Airport.

  • Animals can be taken by Bow or Rifle.
  • Min. Caliber- .243, Preferred Caliber- .308 or bigger
  • No Auto or Semi-Auto
  • Rifles and Ammo are available to rent from Hercules Safaris at min. costs.

www.herculessafaris.com


Elk Mountain Homestead Stay item
Elk Mountain Homestead Stay item
Elk Mountain Homestead Stay item
Elk Mountain Homestead Stay
$400

Starting bid

Date of Homestead Stay-

Thursday, July 9th- Sunday, July 12th 2026

  • Check in is at 4:00pm on Thursday
  • Sleeps up to 10 Guests
  • Private Elk Viewing, with access to a private viewing silo

If interested in more info, email [email protected] or [email protected]

Horse Drawn Wagon Ride item
Horse Drawn Wagon Ride item
Horse Drawn Wagon Ride item
Horse Drawn Wagon Ride
$550

Starting bid

Date of Wagon Ride-

September 27th, 2026 @5:00pm


Please arrive approximately 1 hour prior to your wagon ride to receive tickets and additional information. Wagon Ride is good for up to 22 people. 


DISCLAIMER:

The lucky winner of this wagon ride is permitted up to 22 people in their party to be seated on this ride at the designated ride date and time. During the Elk rut, there are hundreds of guests that stand in line to purchase a ticket for these wagon rides, only to be turned away because the rides sell out. For this reason, The Keystone Elk Country Alliance management/staff may exercise the right to add persons to your wagon ride if you do not have the minimum of 15 people in your group at the time/date that your ride is to occur. All questions regarding this can be directed to a KECA field director or KECA management staff.

Elk Country Flyover item
Elk Country Flyover item
Elk Country Flyover item
Elk Country Flyover
$160

Starting bid

*FLEXIABLE BOOKING*

The winner of this bid receives a 1 hour flight over Elk Country that can accommodate 3 passengers.

Flight will depart from the St. Mary’s Municipal Airport. Plus a $50 gift card to Straub's Taproom in St. Marys, PA

Elk Country After Dark Experience (4 Tickets) item
Elk Country After Dark Experience (4 Tickets) item
Elk Country After Dark Experience (4 Tickets) item
Elk Country After Dark Experience (4 Tickets)
$300

Starting bid

Date of After Dark Experience Event-

September 17th @ 7:00pm.


The evening will start with a social reception starting at 7PM in the EM Jack & Jean Parker Outdoor with a grazing table of various meats, cheeses, fruit, vegetables, and dips, as well as beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic). Around 8pm, the program will get started with a short presentation by KECA staff and they will speak on some of the things to expect while enjoying the evening along with some safety expectations as well.

After the presentation, the group will disperse to the trail head areas and then sit back and relax, all while taking in the sounds and the wonder of Elk Country after dark. There will be night vision goggles provided as well to see these creatures clear in the night time.

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