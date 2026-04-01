2026 Northern Tier Clays for KECA Online Auction

Date of Wagon Ride-

September 27th, 2026 @5:00pm





Please arrive approximately 1 hour prior to your wagon ride to receive tickets and additional information. Wagon Ride is good for up to 22 people.





DISCLAIMER:

The lucky winner of this wagon ride is permitted up to 22 people in their party to be seated on this ride at the designated ride date and time. During the Elk rut, there are hundreds of guests that stand in line to purchase a ticket for these wagon rides, only to be turned away because the rides sell out. For this reason, The Keystone Elk Country Alliance management/staff may exercise the right to add persons to your wagon ride if you do not have the minimum of 15 people in your group at the time/date that your ride is to occur. All questions regarding this can be directed to a KECA field director or KECA management staff.