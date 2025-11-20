2026 Northmont Thunderback Club Fish Fry

STORM SPONSORSHIP RECEIVES:
- 8 Dinner Tickets**
- 5 Entries into Sponsor-Only Raffle ($500 Cash)
- 1 PREMIUM ITEM ($XX value)*
*Must commit by January 9th to ensure premium item delivery at the event. Later commitments may receive their cooler late.
- 8 Northmont 24oz Party Cups (OVER $200 retail value!)
- Special Recognition At Event*
*LOGO on rolling slideshow, program listing w/LOGO, multiple mic announcement, & Special RESERVED seating!
ONLY 5 TABLES AT THIS LEVEL AVAILABLE! GET ONE BEFORE ITS GONE!
THUNDER SPONSORSHIP RECEIVES:
- 8 Dinner Tickets**
- 3 Entries into Sponsor-Only Raffle ($500 Cash)
- 4 Northmont 24oz Party Cups ($100 value)
- Special Recognition at event*
*LOGO on rolling slideshow, program listing w/LOGO, mic announcement, & Special RESERVED seating!
ONLY 10 TABLES AT THIS LEVEL AVAILABLE! GET ONE BEFORE ITS GONE!
LIGHTNING SPONSORSHIP RECEIVES:
- 2 Dinner Tickets**
- 1 Entry into Sponsor-Only Raffle ($500 Cash)
- 1 Northmont 24oz Party Cup
- Recognition at the banquet*
*Listed on rolling slideshow, listed in Fish Fry Program, mic announcement, and RESERVED seating!
RESERVED Table receives:
- 8 Dinner Tickets**
- Reserved seating with family & friends
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!