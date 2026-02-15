2026 NOVAEAST Discovery Concessions

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Savor the bold essence of Starbucks coffee, igniting your senses with each sip. From the rich aroma to the energizing taste, indulge in the perfect companion for any moment.
Indulge in the sweet delight of a freshly baked Krispy Kreme donut, a blissful treat that melts in your mouth with every bite. Let its fluffy texture and irresistible flavors transport you to a world of pure satisfaction.
Quench your thirst and refresh your spirit with the pure, hydrating goodness of a bottle of water. With every sip, feel revitalized and invigorated, embracing the simple pleasure of staying hydrated throughout your day.
Experience the savory satisfaction of a slice of Papa Johns pizza, where gooey cheese meets flavorful toppings atop a crispy crust. Each bite is a delicious journey, combining culinary perfection with comfort and joy.
Indulge in the crispy crunch of chips, the tantalizing burst of flavor in each bite a testament to snack-time perfection. Whether you savor the savory saltiness or crave a touch of heat, every chip promises a moment of delicious satisfaction.
Indulge in the crispy crunch of chips, the tantalizing burst of flavor in each bite a testament to snack-time perfection. Whether you savor the savory saltiness or crave a touch of heat, every chip promises a moment of delicious satisfaction.
Delight in the natural sweetness and vibrant freshness of fruit, each juicy bite bursting with flavor and nourishment. From the crisp snap of an apple to the succulent sweetness of a ripe strawberry, let every taste be a celebration of nature's bounty.
Gather around and share the joy of a whole Papa John pizza, its aromatic crust and cheesy toppings promising a feast for all senses. With every slice, indulge in the perfect combination of flavors and textures, turning any occasion into a memorable culinary experience.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!