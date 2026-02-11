Novaeast Odyssey Of The Mind

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Novaeast Odyssey Of The Mind

About this shop

2026 NOVAEAST Williamsburg Concessions

Coffee item
Coffee
$2

Savor the bold essence of Starbucks coffee, igniting your senses with each sip. From the rich aroma to the energizing taste, indulge in the perfect companion for any moment.

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Donut or Muffin or Croissant item
Donut or Muffin or Croissant
$3

Indulge in the sweet delight of a freshly baked Krispy Kreme donut, a blissful treat that melts in your mouth with every bite. Let its fluffy texture and irresistible flavors transport you to a world of pure satisfaction.

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Water item
Water
$2

Quench your thirst and refresh your spirit with the pure, hydrating goodness of a bottle of water. With every sip, feel revitalized and invigorated, embracing the simple pleasure of staying hydrated throughout your day.

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Slice of Pizza item
Slice of Pizza
$3

Experience the savory satisfaction of a slice of Papa Johns pizza, where gooey cheese meets flavorful toppings atop a crispy crust. Each bite is a delicious journey, combining culinary perfection with comfort and joy.

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Premium Snack Item item
Premium Snack Item
$3

Indulge in the crispy crunch of chips, the tantalizing burst of flavor in each bite a testament to snack-time perfection. Whether you savor the savory saltiness or crave a touch of heat, every chip promises a moment of delicious satisfaction.

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Snack Item item
Snack Item
$2

Indulge in the crispy crunch of chips, the tantalizing burst of flavor in each bite a testament to snack-time perfection. Whether you savor the savory saltiness or crave a touch of heat, every chip promises a moment of delicious satisfaction.

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Fruit item
Fruit
$2

Delight in the natural sweetness and vibrant freshness of fruit, each juicy bite bursting with flavor and nourishment. From the crisp snap of an apple to the succulent sweetness of a ripe strawberry, let every taste be a celebration of nature's bounty.

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Whole Pizza item
Whole Pizza
$20

Gather around and share the joy of a whole Papa John pizza, its aromatic crust and cheesy toppings promising a feast for all senses. With every slice, indulge in the perfect combination of flavors and textures, turning any occasion into a memorable culinary experience.

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$5 Hat item
$5 Hat
$5
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$10 Hat item
$10 Hat
$10
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$1 Toy or Duck item
$1 Toy or Duck
$1
0
$2 Toy item
$2 Toy
$2
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T-Shirt item
T-Shirt
$25
0
Sweatshirt item
Sweatshirt
$40
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$15 Hat item
$15 Hat
$15
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$25 Hat item
$25 Hat
$25
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